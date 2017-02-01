Danville man charged in connection to robbery

saheem-roger-waddell

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville police have arrested a man they say robbed a woman outside a Piedmont Credit Union branch last month.

Saheem Roger Waddell, 19, of Danville, was arrested on Tuesday without incident.

On January 17, at about 5:30 p.m., a 30-year-old woman reported that a man approached her wearing a black hoody and holding a knife as she was in the Piedmont Credit Union parking lot at 366 Piney Forest Road.

Waddell is currently being held under no bond. The investigation into these robberies is ongoing.

