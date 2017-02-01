Area high schoolers participate in National Signing Day

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Area high schools were busy on Wednesday, honoring local stars as they sign on to continue their careers in college.

At Hidden Valley High School, football coach Scott Weaver has a couple of stars moving on. Tackle Kole Bridgers heads to Concord University and standout Titans wide receiver Ryan Mitchell will take his skills to the Naval Academy.

At Liberty Christian Academy, five stars are moving on, including linebacker Mason Wolk to play football at Liberty and defensive end Austin Mock will join him there. Meanwhile, Conner Austin will play baseball at Covenant College and Austin Roach will play baseball at Hampden-Sydney College. Noel Palmer will head to Liberty where she will run cross country.

At North Cross School, coach Stephen Alexander’s state runner-up football team sends two to the college ranks. Defensive lineman David Call heads to the College of William & Mary and QB Miles Loman will play in the ODAC for Hampden-Sydney College.

Wednesday marked a return home for Darrius Bratton. The William Fleming grad has spent the past year at Fork Union Prep, but came back to the Colonels to sign his letter of intent to play football at the University of Virginia.

For Lord Botetourt High School, the tradition of quality athletics continues. Maggie Quarles heads to Lynchburg College to play hoops, Ty Maust heads to Liberty University as a linebacker and Sara Bane and Hannah Bane will take their combined skills to Concord University to play soccer.

At George Washington High School in Danville, Kuashaun Forest, who broke David Wilson‘s single-season rushing record, will continue his football career at Louisburg College in Louisburg, N.C. His teammate, outside linebacker Henry Barley, committed to Wingate University in Charlotte, N.C.

At Patrick Henry High School, Irakoze Donasyano will play soccer at the University of Virginia, Andrew Harris will play football at the University of Charleston, Elijah Cook will play football at Liberty University, Marle King will play soccer at Randolph College and Natalie Huebschman will play soccer at Ohio Wesleyan University.

At Salem High School, three Spartans signed to continue to play football at the collegiate level. Noah Beckey heads to James Madison University, Riley Fox heads to William & Mary and Kionte Burnette heads to Washington & Lee. Salem’s Hannah Coulling heads to James Madison to play soccer.

At Blacksburg High School, Jordan Burch will continue his soccer career at Milligan College.

At Pulaski County High School, Hunter Thomas heads to East Tennessee State University to play football and Brant Grubb heads to Concord University to play football.

At Cave Spring High School, wrestler Marquis Cobb heads to Campbell University, Alec Kendrick heads to Ferrum College to play lacrosse and Zach Early will play lacrosse at Randolph College.