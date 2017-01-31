Woman rescued from well in Campbell County

angela-hatcher-web By Published:

RUSTBURG (WSLS 10) – Crews rescued a woman from a well in Campbell County Monday evening.  The responded just before 5 p.m. to an abandoned property on Suburban Road, near 501.  A county spokeswoman says the woman, who is in her mid-20s, fell 20-25 feet.

Using a haul system that includes heavy equipment and rope, Lynchburg Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team lowered a firefighter down to the woman. The firefighter kept her immobile and put a harness on her.  The same haul system was used to pull both the woman and the firefighter out of the well.

EMS workers examined the woman.

 

