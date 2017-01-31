What’s News Today: January 31, 2017

(WSLS 10) – The Bath County Board of Supervisors holds a work session today. Members will talk about the county’s budget and solid waste. The meeting begins at noon at the library.

Blacksburg Town Council holds its quarterly work session today. Members will discuss the town’s strategic goals and comprehensive plan. They will also talk about the Virginia Tech Master Plan and get an update on the creativity and innovation district.

We will learn today the new tap room coming to The Bridges in Roanoke. The announcement will be made at 1 p.m. Today. The new business will join Starbucks and Moe’s Southwest Grill in the development.

The Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facility Authority holds its first community meeting today. The authority will share information about a 106 acre property on Wood Haven Road in Roanoke County. The authority, made up of Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke County, bought the land in an effort to attract high quality jobs to the region. The three governments will share any tax revenue produced by eventual users.

If you received a parking pass from a downtown Roanoke business, today is your last day to use it. Park DRI was started in November. Customers of downtown businesses were given a two hour free parking pass for use in certain garages in an effort to draw more people in to shop and eat.