WATCH: Trump set to announce nominee for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is ready to announce his choice to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, one of the most consequential moves of his young administration and a decision with ramifications that could long outlast his time in office.

The president is to unveil his pick during a televised address Tuesday night from the White House.

Trump is said to have made his selection from a group of three finalists, all federal appeals court judges appointed by former President George W. Bush: Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor.

Each appeared on Trump’s list of 21 possible choices that he made public during the presidential campaign, and each has met with Trump to discuss the vacancy.

