VSP investigating hit-and-run in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police is investigating a reported larceny and hit and run in Bedford County.

Police say it happened at about 9 p.m. on January 5, at the Walmart located at 16807 Forest Road.

When police arrived, the clerk said a woman had entered the store and stole a variety of merchandise.

The suspect is described as a white woman, wearing a blue jacket and light colored pants.

After exiting the store, the woman reportedly got into a dark colored sedan, which struck a vehicle while still on the lot, and then drove away.

Police say no one was injured in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Mayhew at 1-800-542-5959 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

