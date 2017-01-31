Virginia joins lawsuit challenging Trump immigration order

By Published:
President Donald Trump talks with reporters n the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, before signing an executive order on the Keystone XL pipeline. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump talks with reporters n the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, before signing an executive order on the Keystone XL pipeline. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia is joining a federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigration.

Attorney General Mark Herring announced the legal action on Tuesday, calling Trump’s executive order “unlawful, unconstitutional and un-American.”

Trump’s order suspends immigration for citizens of seven countries for 90 days and blocks refugees from entering 120 days.

Virginia is intervening in a case that focuses primarily on lawful residents affected by the ban. Administration officials have since said that lawful permanent residents, typically known as “green-card” holders, will routinely receive waivers from the ban.

Herring argued that the ban is already hurting Virginians, saying that are students at the state’s colleges and universities who are currently unable to return to Virginia. He declined to take questions from reporters, citing the pending legal action.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s