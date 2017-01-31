Two hurt after tractor-trailer crash in Washington County

By Published: Updated:
road crash wreck

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police says two people were hurt Tuesday morning in a tractor-trailer accident.

It happened at 2:42 a.m. on Interstate 81 in Washington County. Police say a flatbed tractor-trailer traveling south on I-81 was rear-ended by a second tractor-trailer at the 19-mile marker.

The flatbed tractor-trailer lost part of its load of siding in the roadway, police say.

Both drivers were taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon for treatment and both are expected to be ok.

Police say the impact of the crash ruptured the diesel tank on one of the tractor-trailers, which required local hazmat response for cleanup of the leaking fuel.

The driver of the first tractor-trailer is a 28-year-old Texas man, and police say the driver of the second tractor-trailer, Roger D. Arthur, 54, of Tennessee, was charged for failing to maintain control of his vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s