Two hurt after tractor-trailer crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police says two people were hurt Tuesday morning in a tractor-trailer accident.

It happened at 2:42 a.m. on Interstate 81 in Washington County. Police say a flatbed tractor-trailer traveling south on I-81 was rear-ended by a second tractor-trailer at the 19-mile marker.

The flatbed tractor-trailer lost part of its load of siding in the roadway, police say.

Both drivers were taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon for treatment and both are expected to be ok.

Police say the impact of the crash ruptured the diesel tank on one of the tractor-trailers, which required local hazmat response for cleanup of the leaking fuel.

The driver of the first tractor-trailer is a 28-year-old Texas man, and police say the driver of the second tractor-trailer, Roger D. Arthur, 54, of Tennessee, was charged for failing to maintain control of his vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.