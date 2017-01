ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Tuesday night’s primetime lineup is being changed due to President Donald Trump’s expected announcement regarding his Supreme Court nomination.

A repeat episode of “The Wall” will now air at 8 p.m., with a new episode of “The Wall” airing at 9 p.m. Then at 10 p.m., a repeat episode of “This Is Us” will air.

At some point during the 8 p.m. episode of “The Wall” an NBC News Special Report regarding the president’s Supreme Court nomination will interrupt the episode.