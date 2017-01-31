Starr Hill Brewery announces it’s coming Roanoke

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – There’s something brewing in the air, and it’s more beer!

Owners of Starr Hill Brewery, based near Charlottesville, announced on Tuesday they’re building a brewery at The Bridges in Roanoke.

“We saw an opportunity for the town that loves craft beer and for us to be able to stroke interest for different beer,” explained Brice Abbott of Starr Hill Brewery.

The brewery will include a wide variety of flavors along with a music platform.

“Roanoke is different, where the midsize venue can showcase things without going to big festivals,” continued Abbott.

The brewery is one of several coming to the area.

Oregon-based Deschutes Brewery is Roanoke bound and Ballast Point Brewing Company, based in San Diego, is opening a new brewery to Botetourt County.

“We are getting the big guys coming from out west, now we’re getting breweries from other parts of Virginia so this is a very exciting time,” says Roanoke Economic Development Specialist Brandon Turner.

Managers at Starr Hill said they chose Roanoke because of the many outdoor amenities, as well as the up and coming lifestyle which matches its brand.

The cost of the project hasn’t been released.

It’s expected to open by early fall although local beer enthusiasts wish it was opening sooner.

“I’m so excited to have something in town in walking distance,” said Holly McClung, who lives in Roanoke.

“We have a workforce craving for amenities and that is fueling this beer trend,” says Turner.