ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The city of Roanoke is in the running for the best city hall.

The Engaging Local Government Leaders website asked for nominations last month.

The nominations were reviewed and the list narrowed to 64.

Voting will continue for the next several weeks, with the pool being cut in half each week, until a winner is declared on March 6th.

This week, Roanoke is facing off against Effingham, Illinois.

You can vote on the Engaging Local Government Leaders website.