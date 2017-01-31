Roanoke County police arrest three after Monday robbery

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Roanoke County police arrested three people in connection with a robbery that happened early Monday morning.

At 5 a.m., police were called to the 6600 block of Thirlane Road in reference to a robbery and malicious wounding. One of the two victims had to be transported to the hospital.

Detectives say they were able to make arrests based on eyewitness accounts and surveillance videos.

Steven Beckett, 28, Destiny Woolcott, 26, and Brooke Hodges, 23, were taken into custody without incident and are currently being held without bond.

Each suspect is charged with two counts of robbery and a count of malicious wounding.

Police believe the suspects knew the victims and planned the robbery. They also say drugs were a factor in this incident.

 

