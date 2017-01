PULASKI (WSLS 10) – The town of Pulaski now has a new identity, and with it, the hope of new business.

Town leaders used part of a $40,000 grant to develop a brand and logo.

The tagline will be, “Where your new path begins.”

The goal is to acknowledge the town’s past identity, but to give it a new direction for the future.

The hope is that this branding effort can partner with the downtown revitalization program to attract new industry and new residents to the area.