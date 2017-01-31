Northside Outlasts Byrd in Two Overtimes

Roanoke (WSLS-10 Sports) -In a Blue Ridge District battle, Northside outlasted William Byrd in two overtimes. The game went to OT tied at 46, then to a second overtime tied at 50-all. But the Vikings pulled away from there for a 65-58 win.
