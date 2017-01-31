Martinsville photographer to publish Donald Trump coffee table book

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – Photographer Ray Reynolds is working to publish a book of photographs from his time on the campaign trail with then-candidate Donald Trump.

MARTINSVILLE MAN SHARES HIS JOURNEY AS A TRUMP PHOTOGRAPHER

The Martinsville native took more than 50,000 photographs of Trump over 15 months as he campaigned through the Mid-Atlantic states.

He’s publishing more than 60,000 of the photos in a limited edition presidential coffee table book which includes all campaign stops, Trump’s victory party and inauguration.

MARTINSVILLE PHOTOGRAPHER FROM CAMPAIGN TRAIL TO TRUMP INAUGURATION

The limited edition, hard-cover book will be available March 15.

Reynolds is also publishing a second book of photos from campaign stops in North Carolina. It will be out by April 15.

You can reserve a copy of either book here for $25. Final prices will soon be set by the publisher, but are expected to cost $55- 65, plus shipping, Reynolds said.