Martinsville photographer to publish Donald Trump coffee table book

Dawn Jefferies By Published:
trump-book1

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – Photographer Ray Reynolds is working to publish a book of photographs from his time on the campaign trail with then-candidate Donald Trump.

MARTINSVILLE MAN SHARES HIS JOURNEY AS A TRUMP PHOTOGRAPHER

The Martinsville native took more than 50,000 photographs of Trump over 15 months as he campaigned through the Mid-Atlantic states.

He’s publishing more than 60,000 of the photos in a limited edition presidential coffee table book which includes all campaign stops, Trump’s victory party and inauguration.

MARTINSVILLE PHOTOGRAPHER FROM CAMPAIGN TRAIL TO TRUMP INAUGURATION

The limited edition, hard-cover book will be available March 15.

Reynolds is also publishing a second book of photos from campaign stops in North Carolina. It will be out by April 15.

You can reserve a copy of either book here for $25. Final prices will soon be set by the publisher, but are expected to cost $55- 65, plus shipping, Reynolds said.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s