Homes evacuated as man barricades himself inside Amherst County home

AMHERST COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene in the 100-200 block of Old Wright Shop Road, in Madison Heights for a barricaded individual.

Deputies responded to a residence in that area at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon to attempt service on an emergency custody order.

The man listed on the order had barricaded himself in the residence and would not come out for officers. No other individuals are in the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies have reason to believe that there are firearms at the residence and as a precaution, department tactical resources have responded.

Also, several residences in the area have been evacuated in the interest of public safety.

The sheriff’s office says that this area of Old Wright Shop Road will remain closed until further notice.

