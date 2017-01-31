God’s Storehouse has new refrigerated truck courtesy of Walmart

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – God’s Storehouse in Danville now has a new refrigerated truck courtesy of Walmart.

Tuesday, the organization took the truck to the store to show off.

God’s Storehouse has had it for about two months.

In May of 2016, Walmart gave God’s Storehouse $75,000 to purchase a new truck since the truck the storehouse had at the time was over 20 years old and becoming unusable.

The new truck is slightly smaller but is easier for volunteers to drive.

“It’s already been used multiple times. William, one of our volunteers, takes it to Sam’s Club every morning,” said God’s Storehouse Executive Director Karen Harris, happily.

Jade White is the marketing manager for the Danville Walmart and sits on the company’s State Giving Program committee.

“We really allocate the dollars in the areas that are hit the hardest and we all know that Southside Virginia is one of the most economically depressed areas.”

Harris says she plans to purchase food for the storehouse with the money that was left, about $25,000, after purchasing the truck.

