Former Grayson County band director charged with sexual battery

INDEPENDENCE (WSLS 10) – A former band director for the Grayson County School system will appear in court to face a charge of sexual battery.

Schools’ Superintendent Kelly Wilmore said 50-year-old Donald Munsey is no longer employed by the school system. According to personnel reports, he resigned from his position as band director on January 19.

Munsey, of Galax, was served a warrant on January 23 by Independence Police according to the warrant from last week.

The warrant details that the alleged incident happened between November 1 and November 20 of 2016. Details about the charge were not released by the police department. However, police did confirm that the incident did not involve a student or a minor. Police did not say whether the incident occurred on school property.

Munsey was summoned to appear in the General District Court on February 6 at 8:30 a.m. for an advisement hearing. The court confirmed a continuation of the case at 11 a.m. on May 8.

The school board’s personnel report for January said that Taryn Wooten was appointed as an acting band director for the remainder of the 2016-17 school year.