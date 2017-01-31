Family of Virginia mother and daughter killed in crash to sue airline

VIRGINIA (WSLS 10) – The family of a Virginia mother and daughter, who were killed when a pilot deliberately flew their plane into a mountainside, is now suing the German airline and its parent company.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of Yvonne Selke, who was killed along with her daughter Emily.

The two women were from Nokesville in Prince William County and were the only Americans on board.

The Germanwings flight crashed into a remote area of the French Alps nearly two years ago, killing the 150 passengers on board.

A report later determined that the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, planned and practiced the crash before it happened.

