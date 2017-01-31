Drew Freeland sets new career points record for Hidden Valley

ROANOKE (WSLS 10 SPORTS) – A name all Titan fans know well, a player no opponent wants to face, and stats that set her apart from all those before her. Hidden Valley senior captain Drew Freeland is the reigning 3A Player of the Year and averages almost 25 points per game. She’s committed to Lafayette to continue her career, but she’s not about to take all the credit for her success.

“My teammates, they give me the ball in all the right places. Everybody is doing their job, boxing out, rebounding, defense and it just makes it that much easier for me to do what I need to do,” said Freeland.

“Drew is a very unique player, not just in talent, but what she brings in attitude, and leadership to the team. She had that as a junior, she was a junior captain for us, she stepped up as a senior captain for us, she doesn’t let the girls loaf and it makes my job and the rest of the coaching staffs’ jobs really easy,” explained Hidden Valley head coach Randy Bush.

Their leader remains the same from last years team, but the teams personnel and attitude have changed. Hidden Valley reached the state semi-finals a year ago but the Titans make it very clear, they’re not resting on last years success, only looking to build off it. It’s a new year and a new identity.

“We had a ribbon cutting ceremony the first practice. Just for the fact of getting past last years accomplishments. We cut the ribbon as we walked in the first day of practice because this is a brand new season,” Bush added.

Taylor Gray, of the Titans senior captains, agreed. “This whole team, we definitely all want the same thing, we are working towards that goal, but we don’t really like to compare ourselves to last season’s team, just because we are a completely new team, yeah we have some returners but everyone has to be working just as hard as they normally would,” she said.

As the Titans take it game by game, in hopes of returning to Richmond, Freeland is not taking anything for granted.

“I’ve always had the most support I could ask for as a player coming through Hidden Valley and I wouldn’t change the last four years for anything,” said Freeland.

After scoring 19 points Tuesday night in the 65-60 win over Carroll County, Freeland was recognized for passing former Titan Abby Oliver’s record of 1,550 points for a career high at Hidden Valley High School.