Children’s Trust looking for more child advocates

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The number of children in the foster care system continues to increase and as that number grows, so does the need for more court-appointed child advocates.

Children’s Trust recently swore in four new volunteers who advocate for the children in court, but the nonprofit says it needs even more people who are willing to be a voice.

“We’re looking for people who have a heart for kids. We train them. We supervise them. We support them, so as long as they have a heart for kids and they’re interested in making a change in their community they could be the right person for our volunteer,” explained Judy Jacobsen, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program Director.

Right now, only about a third of children in foster care in the Roanoke Valley are paired with a CASA volunteer.

The goal is to get 100 percent of foster kids matched.

If you would like to learn more about the spring volunteer training session email Kristin Tadlock-Bell at kristin.tadlockbell@roact.org.

Also, until February 28, 2017 you can support your local CASA program by purchasing a coupon book at Wendy’s for a $1. Proceeds will benefit CASA programs in the Roanoke Valley, Charlottesville and Harrisonburg areas.