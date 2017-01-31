Campbell County man scratches to win $3 million from Virginia Lottery

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Gladys man bought two scratcher tickets, but he only needed one to win the grand prize.

Tim Nash bought a pair of $3,000,000 Fortune tickets and took them home.

He scratched the first one as he sat in his car in the driveway and when he discovered the ticket was a top prize winner, he ran inside to tell his wife.

“She thought something bad had happened,” he said.

He bought the winning ticket at Community Mini Mart on Pigeon Run Road in Gladys.

On January 31, he returned to the store to receive his check from the Virginia Lottery. The prize was a choice between $3 million over 30 years or a cash option of $1.6 million before taxes. Nash was consulting with financial experts as to whether to take the annuity or the cash option.

He’s not the only winner. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

And what about that other ticket he bought? “I didn’t even scratch the other one,” he said. “I was so nervous I couldn’t scratch it!”

Nash, who works in the lumber industry, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,305,600. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.97.