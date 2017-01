ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – At least 2,000 AEP customers in Roanoke County are without power on Tuesday afternoon.

Some areas of the New River Valley are also experiencing outages.

AEP reports that the largest section of outages in Roanoke County in the Cave Spring area was caused by a tree. Estimated restoration is believed to be 5:30 p.m., according to AEP.

