What’s News Today: January 30, 2017

Patrick McKee By Published: Updated:
whatsnews

(WSLS 10) – Restoration Housing will hold a ribbon cutting today. The non-profit housing developer fixes up old houses that are considered dilapidated to make them more attractive and suitable for renting. The improve home creates affordable housing and increases property values in the neighborhood. The dedication takes place this morning at a home on Day Avenue in Roanoke.

Bedford County Fire and Rescue and the Bedford Police Department will hold a news conference today. They will talk about their investigation into the fire that happened earlier this month on Grove Street. A four year old girl died in the fire. Two firefighters were burned.

Today is the last day for Lynchburg’s loose leaf collection. Crews will pick up leaves that are left that curb. Baggged leaves can still be left at the curb.

Senator Tim Kaine will be in Roanoke today. He will talk to students at Jefferson College of Health Sciences about the Affordable Care Act and how their work could be affected if the law is repealed. Kaine is a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Miss Virginia, Michaela Sigmon, will talk to students at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School today. She will discuss her platform, which is “Making it Matter.”

