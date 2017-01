Click here to watch if using the WSLS 10 app.

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – Emergency responders in Bedford are holding a joint news conference to discuss a fatal fire on Grove Street about two weeks ago.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Crews say the fire happened Tuesday, January 17, at 4:55 a.m. at 708 Grove Street in Bedford.

Michael Brooks and two of his children, an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old girl were all hospitalized, while a 4-year-old girl died in the fire.