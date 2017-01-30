Virginia police report increase in overdose deaths

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. In a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December 2015, drug overdoses in the U.S. rose again in 2014, driven by surges in deaths from heroin and powerful prescription painkillers such as Vicodin and Oxycontin. Overall, overdose deaths in the U.S. surpassed 47,000  up 7 percent from 2013. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
RICHMOND (WSLS 10) – Virginia police say three overdose deaths were reported in the northern Shenandoah Valley.

Two deaths happened on Friday in Frederick County and the third in Clarke County.

The deaths raise the tally of fatal overdoses this year to five.

Police say Carroll County, Maryland reported seven overdoses within hours of each other on Friday.

Agents with the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang task force are increasing efforts to identify the source of the drug batch to prevent additional overdoses.

