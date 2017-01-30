Virginia lawmakers speak out against executive order

RICHMOND (WSLS 10) – Virginia lawmakers are speaking out against the president’s executive order.

Former democratic vice-presidential candidate and senator Tim Kaine called it a “religious test” and suggested it was not a coincidence that the order came on the same day as Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Kaine said, “The Trump administration is poised to do horrible danger to our country, our values, our people and our reputation. And we’re going to do everything we can in Congress, in the courts, in state houses, in ballot boxes, online and peaceful protest to make sure that this administration doesn’t hurt the country that we love.”

The White House leaving any reference to jews out of the statement is holocaust denial, said Kaine.

The White House chief of staff says there are no regrets that the statement did not include a clear reference to the six million jews killed.