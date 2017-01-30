Speed dating event matches Roanoke businesses with economic development resources

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A speed dating event matched local businesses with resources to help them grow.

The event took place at the Grandin CoLab and featured about 20 small businesses from ScaleUp.

Business owners were paired with various local resources like banks and economic development opportunities.

“This puts them in a situation where they have face-to-face time with all these different folks and building that relationship before they need a lot of help,” said Levi Buck with ScaleUp.

ScaleUp is a program designed for post-start-up businesses in the Roanoke Valley. Organizers say they plan to have similar events in the future.