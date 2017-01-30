Miss Virginia visits Bedford County elementary school

FOREST (WSLS 10) – There she is, Miss Virginia goes back to school. Michaela Sigmon spoke to two assemblies Monday morning at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Bedford County.

As Miss Virginia, Sigmon visits elementary schools on behalf of Virginia ABC. She talks to children about making good choices. Sigmon calls her message “Making it Matter”. It’s about valuing others and being kind. She told the children that people who are hurting, hurt others.

“Those people are hurting inside,” said Michaela Sigmon, Miss Virginia. “Those people need to hear the message of being kind and looking for ways to value them, even in their hurting and their bullying.”

Sigmon’s visited 30 schools as Miss Virginia. She says she enjoys when children tell her how they’re being kind and valuing the people in their lives.