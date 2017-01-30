Miss Virginia visits Bedford County elementary school

angela-hatcher-web By Published: Updated:
Michaela Sigmon, Miss Virginia (Credit: Missva.org)
Michaela Sigmon, Miss Virginia (Credit: Missva.org)

FOREST (WSLS 10) – There she is, Miss Virginia goes back to school. Michaela Sigmon spoke to two assemblies Monday morning at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Bedford County.

As Miss Virginia, Sigmon visits elementary schools on behalf of Virginia ABC.  She talks to children about making good choices.  Sigmon calls her message “Making it Matter”.  It’s about valuing others and being kind.  She told the children that people who are hurting, hurt others.

“Those people are hurting inside,” said Michaela Sigmon, Miss Virginia.  “Those people need to hear the message of being kind and looking for ways to value them, even in their hurting and their bullying.”

Sigmon’s visited 30 schools as Miss Virginia.  She says she enjoys when children tell her how they’re being kind and valuing the people in their lives.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s