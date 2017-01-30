Martinsville Police Department restructuring bike patrol unit to better address crime

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Martinsville Police Department is making changes to its bike patrol unit.

Two sergeants will now be assigned to the unit.

Officers will be out on patrol every day, weather permitting.

In 2016, due to staffing, the department wasn’t able to have officers out every day.

One of the sergeants assigned to the unit, Lane Clark, said this will increase citizen interaction, which will help the department better fight crime.

“You’ve got a little bit of a disconnect when you’re in a vehicle riding by,” said Sgt. Clark. “Being on the bikes, people will stop us, flag us down, ‘hey, I just wanted to let you know to keep an eye out.'”

The department will also be using new crime analysis data to more effectively patrol the city by targeting high crime areas.