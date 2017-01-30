Henry County man found guilty of August 2015 murder

HENRY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A Henry County man is now waiting to find out how much time he’ll spend in prison for a 2015 murder.

On Monday afternoon, a judge found John Henry Wells Jr. guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and brandishing a firearm.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the judge found that the murder was not premeditated and reduced the charge.

Wells Jr. was accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Dominique Waller at Waller’s apartment on Aug. 30th, 2015.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 10.