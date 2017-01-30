Henry County man found guilty of August 2015 murder

Colter-small-headshot By Published:
JOHN HENRY JR WELLS

HENRY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A Henry County man is now waiting to find out how much time he’ll spend in prison for a 2015 murder.

On Monday afternoon, a judge found John Henry Wells Jr. guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and brandishing a firearm.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the judge found that the murder was not premeditated and reduced the charge.

Wells Jr. was accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Dominique Waller at Waller’s apartment on Aug. 30th, 2015.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 10.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s