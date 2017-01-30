Fatal Bedford house fire ruled accidental

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – At a joint news conference on Tuesday, the Bedford County Fire & Rescue and the Bedford Police Department announced that the fatal house fire on Grove Street was accidental.

The January 17 fire claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl.

Firefighters were on the scene within five minutes of getting the call, but they didn’t know how many people were inside or their ages.

“Luckily for us, the first arriving medic unit from the Forest area was tending to the 11-year-old child and the mother was in the unit and she was able to say ‘have they found my daughter? She would be in this bedroom’ and quick thinking from the paramedic on for the ambulance she called command and said they’re still reporting one missing and she should be in this room,” said Bedford Fire Department Chief Brad Creasy.

Fifteen minutes passed before they learned a 4-year-old was trapped in an upstairs bedroom.

The house was built in 1904 and had addition after addition. Hidden spaces, windows covered with siding and locked hallway doors inside made the fire hard to suppress and slowed down firefighters searching for the children.

The accidental fire started with an electrical system failure in an upstairs area being used as a closet, but the fire marshal said nothing was plugged in inside that closet.

The family’s 17-year-old daughter heard her brother yelling, opened her bedroom door to smoke, closed it and called 911 before making her way downstairs while holding a towel over her face.

“When she gets to the front door, the snow conditions are so thick that she that she cannot tell that the front door was open. She’s reaching for the handle not understanding why she’s not reaching the handle ,not touching the handle the door was open,” said Fire Marshal Jeff Pauley.

The home had three different types of wiring. One was used in the 20s and 30s, a second that was popular in the 60s and the third was a more modern type.

They were interconnected according to the fire marshal and did not meet current standards.

There were no smoke detectors upstairs, where five children slept.

The only found one during their investigation was in the kitchen, but the battery was pulled out to keep it from going off.

The family will not be having funeral services at this time.