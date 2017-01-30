Discipline issues decreasing significantly at GW Danville

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – In December 2016, infractions at GW were down 84 percent compared to December of 2015.

Out of school suspensions were down 73 percent.

For about a year now, the school and district administrators have been focused on curbing the discipline issues at the school.

“I’m extremely excited,” said Superintendent Dr. Stanley Jones. “I think this is something that every school deals with. The goal, ultimately, is to minimize it to the degree that you can. Our performance data certainly indicates that we’re making significant progress.”

In 2016, the district reduced the number of times students change class each day from seven to four to minimize the time students are in the halls, where many discipline issues originate.

Dr. Dave Cochran, the district’s executive director of student safety, said he believes this has helped.

He also said having the school administrators who were in new positions last year have time to get to know the students has helped.

“They’ve had that initial time to develop rapport with the students and also to begin to understand and address school climate issues,” Cochran explained.

But perhaps the biggest factor behind the decrease has been positive behavioral intervention support, which teaches teachers and administrators how to develop that rapport with students.

Cochran said this is a major focus for the district and continuing that focus is how the district hopes to be able to continue to decrease discipline issues.

“They’re able to maybe stop an incident before it reaches the level at which they need to make a referral,” he said.

So far in 2017, that may be working.

Out of school suspensions are down 61 percent year to date compared to 2016.

Jones emphasized that aside from the obvious fact that fewer students are getting in trouble, he believes these numbers also indicate that students are now becoming more engaged in their education.