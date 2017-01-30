Delta Air Lines Flights Cancelled After IT Outage Forces Domestic Ground Stop

by RICHIE DUCHON Published: Updated:

Delta Air Lines domestic planes were taking to the skies again early Monday but a nationwide ground stop due to a “systems outage” caused departure delays and at least 150 cancellations overnight, the airline said.

Delta’s website and mobile app, as well as airport information screens and computers at the airline’s reservation desks, were still down as of midnight ET, barring travelers from obtaining information about their flight statuses.

IMAGE: Delta website down
Delta’s website was down early Monday after a “systems outage” forced the airline to ground its domestic fleet, causing delays and at least 150 flight cancellations.

“I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service.

“I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers,” he added.

More cancellations were expected because of the outage, the airline said in a statement, especially at Delta hub airports like Atlanta, Memphis, and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Delta said in the statement that it would not fly unaccompanied minors through noon ET on Monday.

International flights and flights in the air Sunday night were not affected by the stoppage, the airline said in a statement at 8 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Webb told NBC News his flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Maui, Hawaii, was held on the tarmac for an hour and a half.

Delta said it was issuing waivers for travel scheduled on Jan. 29 and 30.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s