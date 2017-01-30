Crowd of nearly 1,000 rally in Blacksburg in opposition of executive order on immigration

protest

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Organizers say nearly 1,000 people gathered in Blacksburg on Monday to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

They say the temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries is an issue affecting Virginia Tech faculty and students as well as families in Southwest Virginia.

The Solidarity Rally was held on Henderson where participants held signs and chanted words to show support for refugees and immigrants. Javed Memon said the executive order hits close to home for his Muslim-American family.

“It made me upset, it made me sad” said Javed Memon.

The Blacksburg resident said he is among those waiting to hear whether friends or loved ones are able to travel or are being detained.

“It’s breaking up families. It’s breaking up communities,” said Memon.

Since the executive order was issued, communities like Blacksburg have held rallies showing solidarity for people from other countries and of different backgrounds. Rallygoers said they are united against the president’s stance that the executive order will better protect America from terrorists.

“I don’t believe it,” said Sophie Wenzell. “I think what is going on right now is unconstitutional. We need to have our voices heard.”

Through activism, many at the Blacksburg rally hope to send a clear message to lawmakers.

“We need to let our legistlators know that we want them to do something,’ said Wenzell.

“We are going to have a long legal battle,” said Margaret Breslau, rally organizer. “People are not going to be passive.They are not going to sit down about this.”

Organizers say the nationwide rallys are the beginning of a bi-partisan movement to make communities safe and welcoming.

