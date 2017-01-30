Campbell County deputies investigating attempted home invasion

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Deputies are investigating after two armed men tried to break into a home in Campbell County.

It happened Sunday night at 9:40 p.m., in the 100 block of Moss Creek Drive in Forest according to deputies.

Deputies say two black men knocked on the victim’s door and when the victim opened the door, the two men tried to force their way inside the victim’s home.

Both suspects were armed and were wearing dark-colored clothing. Deputies say a struggle ensued between the suspects and victim and shots were fired.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Police do not know if either of the suspects sustained any injuries at this time.