Blacksburg and Virginia Tech partner to plan for growth

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) –  Blacksburg is partnering with Virginia Tech to plan for the university’s growth in the next few years.

School representatives will present a master plan, as well as an update on the Creativity and Innovation District, at the town council work session on Tuesday.

Town leaders said they want to make sure they accommodate the projected growth of 4,000 additional students and staff in the next few years, without negatively impacting existing neighborhoods.

Leaders said the town has already seen an increase of about 1,000 students in the last couple of years.

