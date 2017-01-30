Accident on US-220 in Roanoke County causing delays

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Officers are on the scene of an accident in Roanoke County.
Officials say it happened on US 220 northbound Monday morning, in the 5500 block of Franklin Road.
County dispatch says one lane of traffic is open.
ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Officers are on the scene of an accident in Roanoke County.
Officials say it happened on US 220 northbound Monday morning, in the 5500 block of Franklin Road.
County dispatch says one lane of traffic is open.
WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.
Advertisement