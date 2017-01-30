Abused dogs found in West Virginia recovering at Angels of Assisi

patricia-headshot-temp1 By Published:
angels-of-assisi-dog

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – More than 30 dogs rescued from West Virginia a couple of weeks ago are making strides in their recovery.

Workers at Angels of Assisi said several of them are already up for adoption.

The community has overwhelmed them with support bringing in various supplies for the dogs.

“Some of them emotionally and medically do have a long road ahead. A couple of them, I could see it being a couple months, but for the most part, they’re just ready to go,” says the organization’s volunteer coordinator Jessica Worrell.

Many of the dogs are still in need more medical procedures.

