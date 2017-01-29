Va. judge blocks order to detain green card holders

By Published:
gavel2

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – A federal judge in Virginia issued a temporary restraining order that for one week will block green card holders arriving at Dulles International Airport from being removed from the country.

The order, issued Saturday by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, also says that anyone detained at the airport should have access to a lawyer.

The motion was filed by the Legal Aid Justice Center on behalf of more than 50 permanent residents detained at Dulles on Saturday.

The order came shortly after a judge in New York granted a temporary stay preventing refugees entering the United States from being deported.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and blocking entry by citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s