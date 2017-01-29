Va. Attorney General calls President Trump’s executive order “unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful”

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring and 15 of his state attorney general colleagues are responding to President Donald Trump’s Executive Order on immigration. The group released the following statement:

“As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump’s unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith. “Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth. “Yesterday, multiple federal courts ordered a stay of the Administration’s dangerous Executive Order. We applaud those decisions and will use all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order and preserve our nation’s national security and core values. “We are confident that the Executive Order will ultimately be struck down by the courts. In the meantime, we are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created.”

In addition to Attorney General Herring, the statement was issued jointly by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Washington.