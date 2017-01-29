Snow expected Sunday, winter weather advisory in effect

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Storm Team 10 is tracking a clipper system that will bring snow and rain showers to the area. Accumulating snow is expected Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, an upper level disturbance will cross the region Sunday evening. The bulk of the heaviest snow will fall Sunday evening and early Sunday night.

Snow squalls will quickly reduce visibility at times along 81 points to the west. Rain showers are expected for southside with highs in the upper 40’s. Elsewhere temperatures will reach the upper 30’s to mid 40’s.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from noon Sunday to noon Monday.

Snow accumulation is expected between 1 to 3 inches in the New River Valley with a focus on Giles, Craig and Bland Counties.

Sunday night snow showers and squalls continue with a coating to 1 inch possible along the I 81 corridor. The NRV and Highlands can expect  1 -3 inches of snow in spots, especially right along the West Virginia border. Lows remain in the mid 20’s with a gusty wind.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility. Use caution when driving.

