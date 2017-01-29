Governor announces largest solar farm in Virginia

Rachel Lucas By Published:
FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe waves on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe waves on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A new solar farm planned in Southampton County will be the biggest in the state.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office announced last week that a new 100 megawatt solar farm is planned to be used by Amazon for its cloud computing division.

The farm will be constructed by Pennsylvania-based Community Energy Solar, which also built the state’s second largest solar farm. Both facilities will be used by Amazon, which is aiming to reduce its carbon footprint.

Virginia has lagged some neighboring states in solar development, but has begun making modest gains under McAuliffe.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s