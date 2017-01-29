Giles Schools offer additional breakfast option to students

PEARISBURG (WSLS 10) -A new breakfast program aimed at making sure no child goes hungry launched this month in Giles County.

Thanks to a grant funding from No Kid Hungry Virginia, Giles County Public Schools will offer a second breakfast period called fast break.

In addition to the traditional breakfast served from 7:30 a.m.to 8:15 a.m. every morning, fast break will be served at a kiosk in the school hallway an additional 45 minutes from 8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.

In a statement, the school says the traditional way of serving the morning meal(in cafeterias before school starts) does not reach all students due to late arrival. For others, there is a social stigma attached to going to the cafeteria in the morning.

The school system says alternative breakfast models improve participation by taking breakfast to the classroom and making it part of the school day.  The school says  the new option is also a great way to close the gap and ensure that all  students have access to a healthy breakfast.

Nationwide studies have proven that students who eat school breakfast achieve 17 and- a- half percent higher scores in math and attend one and half more days of school each year which makes them 20-percent more likely to graduate from high school.

Student breakfast prices are $1.45 for elementary and $1.50 for high school for traditional breakfast & fast break.

