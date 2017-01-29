10th annual Winterfest Beach Bash

Courtesy: Salem Parks and Recreation Department
Courtesy: Salem Parks and Recreation Department

 

SALEM (WSLS 10) – The annual Winterfest Beach Bash is set to kick off this Friday, February 3rd at the Salem Civic Center.

The City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with Q-99 FM for the 10th year of the event.

The legendary Band of Oz has a whole set of summertime favorites to warm up a winter evening.

Tickets are available online and through the Salem Parks and Recreation Department. $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

Proceeds will benefit the Penguin Club’s community service projects.

