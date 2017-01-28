Wife of Petersburg pastor was slain

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) – Authorities say the wife of a Petersburg pastor who disappeared last week died of blunt force injuries to her head and neck.

The medical examiner released the cause of death of 76-year-old Minnie Woodard to local news media outlets on Friday. Police tell news outlets they plan to charge 32-year-old Kristopher T. Jones with murder.

Woodard’s body was found last week behind a vacant home in Chesterfield. She went missing after police say Jones forced her husband, Alfred Woodard, at gunpoint to drive his car to a bank to get money. Police say Alfred Woodard told a teller he was under duress and Jones fled.

Police have already charged Jones with abducting Alfred Woodard and related charges. An attorney for Jones didn’t immediately return a message left at his office.

