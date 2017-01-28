Teacher job fair brings hundreds of applicants

SALEM (WSLS 10) –  A teacher job fair Saturday brought out hundreds of applicants.

More than 20 school systems met with prospective teachers at the Salem Civic Center.  Some people walked away with new jobs.

The City of Roanoke says after meeting some of the candidates and performing an interview, they were hired on the spot.

H.R. Director Sandra Burks says the event serves as one of the Roanoke City Public School System’s main recruiting tools.

“We’ve been able to talk to folks who are able to teach mathematics, science, elementary, Spanish, business information technology,” said Burks. “So, there’s been a really good cross-section of applicants available.”

The job fair is now in its 15th year.

