Talking travel; the latest issue of Blue Ridge Country Magazine

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The newest issue of Blue Ridge Country has hit the shelves.

This year’s annual travel guide takes a different approach.

In this issue, experts and celebrities from the seven state mountain region tell all about their favorite places to visit.



Places right here in our area made the edition.

Best-Selling author Beth Macy talks about a Roanoke River float, while famed guitar builder Wayne C. Henderson loves the Grayson Highlands.

Also in this issue, an eight page photoessay featuring images of our area, and a look at a locally sourced dining option.

You can pick up your copy at most Kroger stores, Barnes & Noble, or at the Roanoke office.