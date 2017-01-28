Rocky Mount looks to improve trash pickup service

ROCKY MOUNT (WSLS 10) – The town of Rocky Mount hopes to make changes to it’s trash collection service to improve employee safety and service to customers.

The town is working to buy an automated trash collection truck that would reduce the labor required by current employees.

After a partnership with Roanoke County to learn about the process, the town estimates the new system would cost a half-a-million dollars.

The main expense would be the truck, estimated at 275-thousand dollars. Assistant Town Manager Matt Hankins says an additional truck would be needed as a backup.

The project would also require the town to buy standard trash cans for all residents, as well as develop an educational program about the new system for the public.

The topic will come up at the next council meeting on February 13th.