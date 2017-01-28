Radford police looking for two suspects in attempted armed robbery

RADFORD (WSLS 10) – The Radford City Police Department is investigating a report of a robbery Saturday night.

Police say it happened at 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Grove Avenue.

According to police, two male victims reported that they were approached by two Hispanic males, one of which displayed a firearm and demanded money from the victims. The victims refused to hand over anything and the suspects then ran away on foot, traveling West on Grove Avenue. No property was taken and no one was injured.

One suspect is described as 5’8” – 5’10” tall, average build, black hair, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants. The second suspect is described as 5’9” – 5’11” tall, average build, black hair, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie or white t-shirt and dark pants.

This case is currently under investigation, Police say no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Radford Police Department at 540-731-3624.